Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

