Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,733 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

PAA stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

