Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

LI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.