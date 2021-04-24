Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

LI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit