Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HWC. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

