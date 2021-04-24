Truist Securities Boosts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $188.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $160.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.14. Primerica has a 12-month low of $94.18 and a 12-month high of $163.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 222,042 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,080,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Primerica by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,799 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

