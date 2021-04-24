Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $354,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $216.92 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.28 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

