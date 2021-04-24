Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $213.31 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $172.66 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

