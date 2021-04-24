Trust Asset Management LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Chubb by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $169.26 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

