Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $47.60 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

