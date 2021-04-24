Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $232.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.58. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $173.06 and a 12 month high of $245.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.