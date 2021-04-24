TrustSwap Price Reaches $3.74 on Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $3.74 or 0.00007373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $306.06 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00063347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00054947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00091216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.39 or 0.00642979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.89 or 0.07741715 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

