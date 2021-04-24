Trxade Group (MEDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect Trxade Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trxade Group stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 19.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. Trxade Group has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

In other Trxade Group news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Earnings History for Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

