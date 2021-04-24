Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $137.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $133.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $13,239,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,188 shares in the company, valued at $56,522,787.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $174,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,933 shares of company stock worth $21,072,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $56,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

