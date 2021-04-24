Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $137.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $133.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $13,239,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,188 shares in the company, valued at $56,522,787.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $174,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,933 shares of company stock worth $21,072,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $56,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Analyst Recommendations for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit