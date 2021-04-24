UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 23,900 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Parsons by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Parsons by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Parsons by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Parsons by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 84,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $964.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. Research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

