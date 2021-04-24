UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 227.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Azure Power Global worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.84. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $53.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.