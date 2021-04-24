UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Albany International worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Albany International by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

In other Albany International news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last ninety days. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.88 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.