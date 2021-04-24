UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Trinseo worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,533,000 after purchasing an additional 253,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trinseo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 441,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,385,937 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

