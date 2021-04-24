UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NWN opened at $55.26 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

In related news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

