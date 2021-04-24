UBS Group Reiterates €117.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.12 ($117.79).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA ZAL opened at €90.50 ($106.47) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.79. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.