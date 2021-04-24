UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,167,000 after purchasing an additional 101,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,065,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 52,107 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,772 shares of company stock worth $6,471,948. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $81.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $85.30.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

