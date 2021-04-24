UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

UMH has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

UMH opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $917.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $5,812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

