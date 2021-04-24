Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. Umicore has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.19.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.