Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UMICY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.