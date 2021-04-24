Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UMICY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit