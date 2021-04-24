UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €12.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.97 ($11.73).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

