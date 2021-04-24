UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

UNCFF opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.42.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

