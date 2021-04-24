Unisocks Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Unisocks has a market cap of $24.91 million and $145,154.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $79,316.56 or 1.56428449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00063922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00054833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.60 or 0.00650033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.71 or 0.07740330 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.