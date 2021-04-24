United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

UBSI stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 444,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,499. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $41.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

