United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

United Fire Group stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $280.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 580.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

