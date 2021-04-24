UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $400.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $401.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

