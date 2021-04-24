Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody Sells 8,842 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $186,831.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.