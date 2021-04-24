US Capital Advisors Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

DCP stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 3.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

