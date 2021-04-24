US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $86,143,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,321,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,701,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.43. 768,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,608. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

