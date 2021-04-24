US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

USFD stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.43. 768,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,608. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. US Foods has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,215,000 after acquiring an additional 276,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of US Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after buying an additional 259,807 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after buying an additional 836,546 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after buying an additional 229,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $86,143,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

