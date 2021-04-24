USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based on a number of near-term challenges, USA Compression Partners, LP appears to be a risky bet. The leading energy infrastructure provider hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes through its facilities, contributing to lower revenues and profits. As it is, the partnership’s high and deteriorating debt-to-capitalization of 70.3% remain a cause of worry. Pricing and utilization declines following the adverse effect of soft demand due to the coronavirus pandemic are other negatives in the USA Compression Partners story. Therefore, the large-horsepower applications specialist, whose shares have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Mechanical & Equipment industry over the year-to-date period (+16% versus +16.5%), is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon.”

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut USA Compression Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.25. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 120,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. 25.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

