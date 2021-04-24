USDX (USDX) Market Capitalization Tops $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006392 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013460 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.