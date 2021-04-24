Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.14.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

