V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $114.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

