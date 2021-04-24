V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,595,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

