V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,778 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109,396.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,761,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after acquiring an additional 43,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $249.20 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $126.11 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.50 and a 200 day moving average of $227.76.

