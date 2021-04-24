V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,778 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109,396.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,761,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after acquiring an additional 43,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $249.20 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $126.11 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.50 and a 200 day moving average of $227.76.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit