Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Shares Down 3.7%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) shares traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $228.01 and last traded at $230.01. 1,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,430,000 after buying an additional 70,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

