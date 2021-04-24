Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,011,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 25.9% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $92,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

