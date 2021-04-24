Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 178,390 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

