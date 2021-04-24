Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Research Coverage Started at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.58.
Vasta Platform stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $22.35.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
