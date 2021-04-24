Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Research Coverage Started at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 160,874 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 236,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 401,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,477 shares during the period.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

