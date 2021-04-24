VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,091 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 140,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

VBIV stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. Research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

