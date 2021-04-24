Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a fifty-two week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

