ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Holdings Reduced by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,493 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $3,854,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 62.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 130,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAC stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

