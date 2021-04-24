Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells $330,200.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,725.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAV. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,430 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.