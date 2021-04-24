Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $90.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.17 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $104.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.12.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,631.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,120,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,786 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial upped their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

