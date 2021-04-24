Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €100.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at €87.47 ($102.91) on Thursday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.61.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.