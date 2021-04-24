Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $231.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.